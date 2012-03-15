1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 846-0,985 845-0,994 790-925 780-920 (Auction price) Market delivery 975-0,980 965-0,970 945-950 915-920 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,990-0,991 0,980-0,981 960-961 930-931 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,160 1,755 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,810 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 632 626 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 654 648 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,755 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,900-1,905 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,930 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235 Palm olein 960-965 960-965 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 20,500-20,600 20,500-20,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. 