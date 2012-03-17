* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved further due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,65,000 versus 72,000-0,73,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 770-0,990 3,500 780-0,992 Gondal 6,000 858-1,004 5,000 880-1,001 Jasdan 1,000 845-982 1,000 835-985 Jamnagar 2,000 812-990 2,000 817-994 Junagadh 4,000 815-1,024 3,000 829-1,022 Keshod 1,000 845-980 1,500 840-990 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 827-0,990 831-0,992 770-930 780-921 (auction price) Market delivery 975-0,980 975-0,980 945-950 945-950 (traders price) Plant delivery 990-0,991 990-0,991 960-961 960-961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 688 1,080-1,240 1,075-1,235 Sesame (Black) 35 1,300-1,975 1,320-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,175 658-0,707 656-0,707 Rapeseeds 250 630-650 615-648 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,165 1,150 1,770 1,755 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,810 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 638 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 660 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 760 760 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 770 770 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil label tin 1,910-1,915 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,930 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,235-1,240 Palm oil 965-970 965-970 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed