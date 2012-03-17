* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil increased due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 827-990 831-0,992 770-930 780-921 (Auction price) Market delivery 975-980 975-0,980 955-960 945-950 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 990-991 990-0,991 970-971 960-961 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,165 1,150 1,775 1,755 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,830 1,810 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 662 660 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 755 760 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 765 770 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,910-1,915 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,950 1,930 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,235-1,240 Palm olein 965-970 965-970 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 20,600-20,700 20,500-20,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed