* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export buying. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 935-1,071 4,000 933-1,065 Gondal 4,000 950-1,054 3,500 921-1,050 Jasdan 500 977-1,015 500 965-0,998 Jamnagar 1,500 920-1,018 1,000 900-1,015 Junagadh 1,500 908-1,006 1,500 940-1,023 Keshod --,500 900-1,022 1,000 925-1,015 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 955-1,071 952-1,065 935-986 933-984 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 570 1,250-1,360 1,235-1,350 Sesame (Black) 46 1,375-2,300 1,950-2,152 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 4,200 595-0,622 602-0,627 Rapeseeds 60 690-710 685-718 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,945 1,940 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 661 658 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 683 680 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 675 685 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 685 695 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed