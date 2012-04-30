* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Castor oil moved down further due to lack of export demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 955-1,071 952-1,065 935-986 933-984
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,290 1,290 1,935 1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,010 2,010
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 658 658 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 680 680 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 675 685 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 685 695 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,600-23,700 23,700-23,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed