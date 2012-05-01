* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 945-1,082 3,500 935-1,071
Gondal 3,000 917-1,050 4,000 950-1,054
Jasdan 500 940-1,024 500 977-1,015
Jamnagar 1,000 925-1,040 1,500 920-1,018
Junagadh 2,500 900-1,015 1,500 908-1,006
Keshod --,500 918-1,003 --,500 900-1,022
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 975-1,082 955-1,071 945-991 935-986
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 700 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,360
Sesame (Black) 16 1,916-2,251 1,375-2,300
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,500 591-0,620 595-0,622
Rapeseeds 75 685-720 690-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,290 1,930 1,940
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,010
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 656 658 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 678 680 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 675 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 685 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,080-2,085 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil label tin 2,090-2,095 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,110-2,115 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,120 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed