* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 975-1,082 955-1,071 945-991 935-986
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,280 1,290 1,925 1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,010
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 656 658 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 678 680 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 675 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 685 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,080-2,085 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,090-2,095 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,110-2,115 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,120 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,195 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,600-23,700 23,600-23,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed