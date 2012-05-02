* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 95,000-96,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 945-1,065 2,500 945-1,082 Gondal 2,500 900-1,024 3,000 917-1,050 Jasdan 500 887-1,000 500 940-1,024 Jamnagar 1,500 910-1,012 1,000 925-1,040 Junagadh 3,000 905-1,027 2,500 900-1,015 Keshod 1,000 875-980 --,500 918-1,003 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 970-1,065 975-1,082 945-982 945-991 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990 985-990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 600 1,245-1,355 1,250-1,350 Sesame (Black) 15 1,916-2,345 1,916-2,251 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,700 595-0,620 591-0,620 Rapeseeds 65 670-705 685-720 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,920 1,925 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 656 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 676 678 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 670 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 680 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil label tin 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,120 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed