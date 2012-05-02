* Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to low demand from retail users. * Palm olien rased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 970-1,065 975-1,082 945-982 945-991 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,280 1,920 1,925 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 656 656 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 678 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 675 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 685 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,120 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,195 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,000-24,100 23,600-23,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed