* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 95,000-96,000 versus 95,000-96,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 945-1,062 2,000 945-1,065
Gondal 5,000 910-1,005 2,500 900-1,024
Jasdan 1,000 885-1,0018 500 887-1,000
Jamnagar 1,000 900-1,000 1,500 910-1,012
Junagadh 3,500 876-1,009 3,000 905-1,027
Keshod 1,000 880-0,993 1,000 875-0,980
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 970-1,062 970-1,065 945-991 945-982
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 800 1,245-1,350 1,245-1,355
Sesame (Black) 30 2,000-2,400 1,916-2,345
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,600 590-623 595-620
Rapeseeds 52 671-703 670-705
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,275 1,890 1,920
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 653 656 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 678 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 675 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 685 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,120
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,280-1,285
Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed