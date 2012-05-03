* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 970-1,062 970-1,065 945-991 945-982 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 995-1,000 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,010-1,011 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,275 1,890 1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 647 656 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 679 678 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 675 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 685 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,065-2,070 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,280-1,285 Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,195 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,700-24,800 24,000-24,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed