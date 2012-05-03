* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
consumers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 970-1,062 970-1,065 945-991 945-982
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 995-1,000 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,010-1,011 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,275 1,890 1,920
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 647 656 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 679 678 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 675 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 685 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,065-2,070 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,120
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,280-1,285
Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,195 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 24,700-24,800 24,000-24,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed