* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retail users.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 95,000-0,96,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 951-1,083 4,000 945-1,062
Gondal 4,500 916-1,044 5,000 910-1,005
Jasdan 500 900-1,025 1,000 885-1,018
Jamnagar 1,000 940-1,009 1,000 900-1,000
Junagadh 4,000 875-1,024 3,500 876-1,009
Keshod 1,500 906-0,990 1,000 880-0,993
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 955-1,083 970-1,062 951-1,015 945-991
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 995-1,000 995-1,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 640 1,260-1,400 1,245-1,350
Sesame (Black) 88 2,050-2,470 2,000-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,200 595-0,618 590-0,623
Rapeseeds 62 650-715 671-703
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,250 1,875 1,890
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 637 647 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 659 669 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 675 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 685 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed