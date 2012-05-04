* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 95,000-0,96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 951-1,083 4,000 945-1,062 Gondal 4,500 916-1,044 5,000 910-1,005 Jasdan 500 900-1,025 1,000 885-1,018 Jamnagar 1,000 940-1,009 1,000 900-1,000 Junagadh 4,000 875-1,024 3,500 876-1,009 Keshod 1,500 906-0,990 1,000 880-0,993 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 955-1,083 970-1,062 951-1,015 945-991 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 995-1,000 995-1,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 640 1,260-1,400 1,245-1,350 Sesame (Black) 88 2,050-2,470 2,000-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,200 595-0,618 590-0,623 Rapeseeds 62 650-715 671-703 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,250 1,875 1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 637 647 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 659 669 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 675 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 685 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed