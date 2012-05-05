* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,500 951-1,062 4,000 951-1,083
Gondal 6,000 937-1,038 4,500 916-1,044
Jasdan 1,500 910-1,049 500 900-1,025
Jamnagar 2,500 900-1,017 1,000 940-1,009
Junagadh 5,000 890-1,030 4,000 875-1,024
Keshod 1,500 899-1,006 1,500 906-0,990
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 955-1,062 955-1,083 951-0,991 951-1,015
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 720 1,250-1,365 1,260-1,400
Sesame (Black) 20 1,930-2,300 2,050-2,470
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,000 581-0,607 595-0,618
Rapeseeds 52 645-710 650-715
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,230 1,860 1,870
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 640 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 662 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 670 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 680 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed