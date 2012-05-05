* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 951-1,062 4,000 951-1,083 Gondal 6,000 937-1,038 4,500 916-1,044 Jasdan 1,500 910-1,049 500 900-1,025 Jamnagar 2,500 900-1,017 1,000 940-1,009 Junagadh 5,000 890-1,030 4,000 875-1,024 Keshod 1,500 899-1,006 1,500 906-0,990 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 955-1,062 955-1,083 951-0,991 951-1,015 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 720 1,250-1,365 1,260-1,400 Sesame (Black) 20 1,930-2,300 2,050-2,470 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,000 581-0,607 595-0,618 Rapeseeds 52 645-710 650-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,230 1,860 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 662 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 670 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 680 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed