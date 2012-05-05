* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 955-1,062 955-1,083 951-991 951-1,015
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,230 1,230 1,870 1,870
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 637 640 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 669 672 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 670 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 680 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280
Palm olein 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,195 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,600-25,700 25,200-25,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed