* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 955-1,062 955-1,083 951-991 951-1,015 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,230 1,870 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 637 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 669 672 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 670 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 680 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280 Palm olein 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,195 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,600-25,700 25,200-25,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed