* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down on lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,500 952-1,099 5,500 951-1,062
Gondal 7,000 970-1,056 6,000 937-1,038
Jasdan 1,500 900-1,025 1,500 910-1,049
Jamnagar 3,000 915-1,042 2,500 900-1,017
Junagadh 5,000 909-1,034 5,000 890-1,030
Keshod 2,000 870-1,012 1,500 899-1,006
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 955-1,099 955-1,062 952-0,980 951-0,991
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 550 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,365
Sesame (Black) 30 2,000-2,400 1,930-2,300
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,100 540-0,605 581-0,607
Rapeseeds 130 651-709 645-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,230 1,230 1,870 1,870
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 637 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 659 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 665 670 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 675 680 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed