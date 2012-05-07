* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down on lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 952-1,099 5,500 951-1,062 Gondal 7,000 970-1,056 6,000 937-1,038 Jasdan 1,500 900-1,025 1,500 910-1,049 Jamnagar 3,000 915-1,042 2,500 900-1,017 Junagadh 5,000 909-1,034 5,000 890-1,030 Keshod 2,000 870-1,012 1,500 899-1,006 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 955-1,099 955-1,062 952-0,980 951-0,991 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 550 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,365 Sesame (Black) 30 2,000-2,400 1,930-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,100 540-0,605 581-0,607 Rapeseeds 130 651-709 645-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,230 1,870 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 637 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 659 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 665 670 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 675 680 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed