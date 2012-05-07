* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 955-1,099 955-1,062 952-980 951-0,991 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,230 1,860 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 633 637 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 659 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 655 670 1,060-1,065 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 665 680 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,600-25,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed