* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,30,000-1,31,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 945-1,092 4,500 952-1,099 Gondal 5,000 960-1,025 7,000 970-1,056 Jasdan 500 909-1,026 1,500 900-1,025 Jamnagar 1,500 910-1,030 3,000 915-1,042 Junagadh 3,000 890-1,037 5,000 909-1,034 Keshod 2,000 876-1,015 2,000 870-1,012 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 960-1,092 955-1,099 945-1,030 952-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 350 1,280-1,355 1,250-1,350 Sesame (Black) 15 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,000 546-595 540-605 Rapeseeds 65 652-707 651-709 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,220 1,850 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 633 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 655 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 660 655 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 670 665 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed