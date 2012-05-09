* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to increased selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 1,30,000-1,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 946-1,060 4,000 945-1,092 Gondal 5,500 950-1,053 5,000 960-1,025 Jasdan 500 926-1,030 500 909-1,026 Jamnagar 1,000 900-1,002 1,500 910-1,030 Junagadh 3,500 881-1,034 3,000 890-1,037 Keshod 1,500 875-1,000 2,000 876-1,015 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 961-1,060 960-1,092 946-1,005 945-1,030 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 250 1,275-1,366 1,280-1,355 Sesame (Black) 10 1,545-2,440 2,000-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,100 561-598 546-595 Rapeseeds 51 645-702 652-707 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,205 1,820 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 633 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 655 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 655 655 1,030-1,035 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 665 665 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed