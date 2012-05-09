* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to increased selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 961-1,060 960-1,092 946-1,005 945-1,030 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,205 1,825 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 633 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 652 655 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 655 655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 665 665 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,000-24,100 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed