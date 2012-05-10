* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,30,000-1,31,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 940-1,090 5,000 946-1,060 Gondal 6,000 913-1,050 5,500 950-1,053 Jasdan 1,000 901-1,036 500 926-1,030 Jamnagar 1,000 917-1,020 1,000 900-1,002 Junagadh 3,000 907-1,016 3,500 881-1,034 Keshod 1,000 890-993 1,500 875-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 961-1,090 961-1,060 940-1,076 946-1,005 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 800 1,250-1,370 1,275-1,366 Sesame (Black) 14 1,350-2,350 1,545-2,440 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,500 566-0,596 561-0,598 Rapeseeds 45 645-703 645-702 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,195 1,825 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 652 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 665 655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 675 665 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed