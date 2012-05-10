* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 961-1,090 961-1,060 940-1,076 946-1,005
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,195 1,820 1,825
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 633 630 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 655 652 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 665 655 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Castor oil BSS 675 665 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Palm olein 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 24,000-24,100 24,000-24,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed