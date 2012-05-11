* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,30,000-1,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,500 941-1,072 5,000 940-1,090
Gondal 5,000 915-1,027 6,000 913-1,050
Jasdan 1,000 890-1,045 1,000 901-1,036
Jamnagar 2,000 926-1,015 1,000 917-1,020
Junagadh 3,500 913-1,002 3,000 907-1,016
Keshod 1,000 900-989 1,000 890-993
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 961-1,072 961-1,090 941-1,050 940-1,076
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 400 1,250-1,370 1,250-1,370
Sesame (Black) 15 1,700-2,200 1,350-2,350
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,600 576-615 566-596
Rapeseeds 45 650-703 645-703
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,185 1,190 1,815 1,820
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 633 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 655 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 665 665 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Castor oil BSS 675 677 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,270-1,275
Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed