* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to low demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 942-1,075 04,500 941-1,072 Gondal 05,500 914-1,050 05,000 915-1,027 Jasdan 1,500 900-1,033 1,000 890-1,045 Jamnagar 02,500 940-1,012 02,000 926-1,015 Junagadh 03,000 905-1,005 03,500 913-1,002 Keshod 01,000 877-0,985 01,000 900-0,989 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 962-1,075 961-1,072 942-1,040 941-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 1,250-1,375 1,250-1,370 Sesame (Black) 015 1,700-2,350 1,700-2,200 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,576-0,615 Rapeseeds 100 690-715 650-703 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,185 1,810 1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 652 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 0,655 0,660 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 0,665 0,670 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed