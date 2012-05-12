1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 962-1,075 961-1,072 942-1,040 941-1,050 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,185 1,810 1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 626 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 648 652 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 0,655 0,660 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 0,665 0,670 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,000-24,100 24,000-24,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 942-1,075 04,500 941-1,072 Gondal 05,500 914-1,050 05,000 915-1,027 Jasdan 1,500 900-1,033 1,000 890-1,045 Jamnagar 02,500 940-1,012 02,000 926-1,015 Junagadh 03,000 905-1,005 03,500 913-1,002 Keshod 01,000 877-0,985 01,000 900-0,989 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 962-1,075 961-1,072 942-1,040 941-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 1,250-1,375 1,250-1,370 Sesame (Black) 015 1,700-2,350 1,700-2,200 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,576-0,615 Rapeseeds 100 690-715 650-703 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,185 1,810 1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 652 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 0,655 0,660 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 0,665 0,670 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed