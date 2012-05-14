* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 944-1,060 4,500 942-1,075 Gondal 5,000 905-1,023 5,500 914-1,050 Jasdan 1,000 933-1,017 1,500 900-1,033 Jamnagar 2,000 909-1,024 2,500 940-1,012 Junagadh 4,000 900-1,013 3,000 905-1,005 Keshod 1,500 875-978 1,000 877-985 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 964-1,060 962-1,075 944-1,040 942-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 900 1,245-1,370 1,250-1,375 Sesame (Black) 25 1,675-2,300 1,700-2,350 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,800 530-600 576-615 Rapeseeds 125 695-720 690-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,180 1,810 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 626 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 648 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 650 655 1,030-1,035 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 660 665 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed