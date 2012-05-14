1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down further due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. 4. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 964-1,060 962-1,075 944-1,040 942-1,040 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,180 1,810 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 620 626 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 642 648 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 650 655 1,030-1,035 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 660 665 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 24,000-24,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed