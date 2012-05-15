* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail buying.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 1,000-1,080 4,000 944-1,060
Gondal 5,000 918-1,027 5,000 905-1,023
Jasdan 1,000 904-1,015 1,000 933-1,017
Jamnagar 2,500 940-1,010 2,000 909-1,024
Junagadh 3,000 890-1,026 4,000 900-1,013
Keshod 1,000 899-0,975 1,500 875-0,978
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 1,020-1,080 964-1,060 1,000-1,060 944-1,040
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 300 1,235-1,372 1,245-1,370
Sesame (Black) 25 1,750-2,100 1,675-2,300
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,500 556-0,592 530-0,600
Rapeseeds 135 665-715 695-720
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,180 1,825 1,810
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 642 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 650 650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 660 660 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed