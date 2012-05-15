* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail buying. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 1,000-1,080 4,000 944-1,060 Gondal 5,000 918-1,027 5,000 905-1,023 Jasdan 1,000 904-1,015 1,000 933-1,017 Jamnagar 2,500 940-1,010 2,000 909-1,024 Junagadh 3,000 890-1,026 4,000 900-1,013 Keshod 1,000 899-0,975 1,500 875-0,978 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,020-1,080 964-1,060 1,000-1,060 944-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 300 1,235-1,372 1,245-1,370 Sesame (Black) 25 1,750-2,100 1,675-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,500 556-0,592 530-0,600 Rapeseeds 135 665-715 695-720 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,180 1,825 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 642 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 650 650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 660 660 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed