* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien declined due to weak advices from global markets. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 1,020-1,080 964-1,060 1,000-1,060 944-1,040 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,180 1,820 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 620 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 645 642 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 650 650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 660 660 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 1,010-1,015 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 22,600-22,700 23,000-23,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed