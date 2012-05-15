* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien declined due to weak advices from global markets.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 1,020-1,080 964-1,060 1,000-1,060 944-1,040
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,180 1,820 1,810
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 623 620 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 645 642 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 650 650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 660 660 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Palm olein 1,010-1,015 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 22,600-22,700 23,000-23,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed