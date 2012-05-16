* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee prices moved down due to price fall in imported edible
oils.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,35,000-1,36,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 995-1,108 3,500 1,000-1,080
Gondal 5,000 915-1,063 5,000 918-1,027
Jasdan 1,000 940-1,024 1,000 904-1,015
Jamnagar 3,000 925-1,016 2,500 940-1,010
Junagadh 3,500 910-1,050 3,000 890-1,026
Keshod 1,000 880-0,990 1,000 899-0,975
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 998-1,108 1,020-1,080 995-1,062 1,000-1,060
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 250 1,250-1,385 1,235-1,372
Sesame (Black) 22 1,650-2,350 1,750-2,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,650 541-0,585 556-0,592
Rapeseeds 120 670-710 665-715
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,820 1,820
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 623 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 645 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 640 650 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 650 660 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed