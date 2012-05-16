* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. * Vanaspati Ghee prices moved down due to price fall in imported edible oils. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,35,000-1,36,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 995-1,108 3,500 1,000-1,080 Gondal 5,000 915-1,063 5,000 918-1,027 Jasdan 1,000 940-1,024 1,000 904-1,015 Jamnagar 3,000 925-1,016 2,500 940-1,010 Junagadh 3,500 910-1,050 3,000 890-1,026 Keshod 1,000 880-0,990 1,000 899-0,975 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 998-1,108 1,020-1,080 995-1,062 1,000-1,060 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 250 1,250-1,385 1,235-1,372 Sesame (Black) 22 1,650-2,350 1,750-2,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,650 541-0,585 556-0,592 Rapeseeds 120 670-710 665-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,820 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 645 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 640 650 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 650 660 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed