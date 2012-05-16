1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
4. Vanaspati Ghee eased due to price fall in imported edible oils.
5. Coconut oil declined due to weak advices from producing centers.
6. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 998-1,108 1,020-1,080 995-1,062 1,000-1,060
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,820 1,820
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 613 623 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 635 645 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 635 650 1,010-1,015 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 645 660 1,030-1,035 1,050-1,055
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,150-1,155
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,600-22,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,35,000-1,36,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 995-1,108 3,500 1,000-1,080
Gondal 5,000 915-1,063 5,000 918-1,027
Jasdan 1,000 940-1,024 1,000 904-1,015
Jamnagar 3,000 925-1,016 2,500 940-1,010
Junagadh 3,500 910-1,050 3,000 890-1,026
Keshod 1,000 880-0,990 1,000 899-0,975
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 998-1,108 1,020-1,080 995-1,062 1,000-1,060
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 250 1,250-1,385 1,235-1,372
Sesame (Black) 22 1,650-2,350 1,750-2,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,650 541-0,585 556-0,592
Rapeseeds 120 670-710 665-715
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,820 1,820
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 623 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 645 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 640 650 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 650 660 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Castor oil commercial 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed