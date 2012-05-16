1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. 4. Vanaspati Ghee eased due to price fall in imported edible oils. 5. Coconut oil declined due to weak advices from producing centers. 6. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 998-1,108 1,020-1,080 995-1,062 1,000-1,060 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,820 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 645 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 635 650 1,010-1,015 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 645 660 1,030-1,035 1,050-1,055 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,150-1,155 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,600-22,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. * Vanaspati Ghee prices moved down due to price fall in imported edible oils. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,35,000-1,36,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 995-1,108 3,500 1,000-1,080 Gondal 5,000 915-1,063 5,000 918-1,027 Jasdan 1,000 940-1,024 1,000 904-1,015 Jamnagar 3,000 925-1,016 2,500 940-1,010 Junagadh 3,500 910-1,050 3,000 890-1,026 Keshod 1,000 880-0,990 1,000 899-0,975 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 998-1,108 1,020-1,080 995-1,062 1,000-1,060 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 250 1,250-1,385 1,235-1,372 Sesame (Black) 22 1,650-2,350 1,750-2,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,650 541-0,585 556-0,592 Rapeseeds 120 670-710 665-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,820 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 645 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 640 650 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 650 660 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Castor oil commercial 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed