* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: May Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,35,000-1,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 994-1,102 4,000 995-1,108 Gondal 4,500 909-1,065 5,000 915-1,063 Jasdan 1,000 950-1,054 1,000 940-1,024 Jamnagar 2,000 932-1,027 3,000 925-1,016 Junagadh 4,000 900-1,052 3,500 910-1,050 Keshod 1,000 865-1,009 1,000 880-0,990 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 997-1,102 998-1,108 994-1,055 995-1,062 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 350 1,245-1,445 1,250-1,385 Sesame (Black) 12 1,425-2,225 1,650-2,350 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,300 536-0,574 541-0,585 Rapeseeds 110 665-715 670-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,190 1,830 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 635 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 640 635 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 650 645 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed