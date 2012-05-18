* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 950-1,101 4,000 994-1,102
Gondal 4,000 923-1,067 4,500 909-1,065
Jasdan 1,500 914-1,045 1,000 950-1,054
Jamnagar 2,500 937-1,059 2,000 932-1,027
Junagadh 4,000 939-1,065 4,000 900-1,052
Keshod 1,000 880-1,000 1,000 865-1,009
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 960-1,101 997-1,102 950-1,053 994-1,055
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,100 1,275-1,415 1,245-1,445
Sesame (Black) 80 1,750-2,280 1,425-2,225
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,400 541-0,578 536-0,574
Rapeseeds 90 660-713 665-715
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,200 1,860 1,835
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 614 618 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 640 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 640 640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 650 650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Palm oil 990-0,995 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed