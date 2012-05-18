* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 950-1,101 4,000 994-1,102 Gondal 4,000 923-1,067 4,500 909-1,065 Jasdan 1,500 914-1,045 1,000 950-1,054 Jamnagar 2,500 937-1,059 2,000 932-1,027 Junagadh 4,000 939-1,065 4,000 900-1,052 Keshod 1,000 880-1,000 1,000 865-1,009 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 960-1,101 997-1,102 950-1,053 994-1,055 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,100 1,275-1,415 1,245-1,445 Sesame (Black) 80 1,750-2,280 1,425-2,225 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,400 541-0,578 536-0,574 Rapeseeds 90 660-713 665-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,200 1,860 1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 614 618 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 640 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 640 640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 650 650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 990-0,995 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed