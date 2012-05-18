1. Groundnut oil prices increased smartly due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 960-1,101 997-1,102 950-1,053 994-1,055 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,200 1,885 1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 618 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 640 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 645 640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 655 650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 985-0,990 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,000-23,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 950-1,101 4,000 994-1,102 Gondal 4,000 923-1,067 4,500 909-1,065 Jasdan 1,500 914-1,045 1,000 950-1,054 Jamnagar 2,500 937-1,059 2,000 932-1,027 Junagadh 4,000 939-1,065 4,000 900-1,052 Keshod 1,000 880-1,000 1,000 865-1,009 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 960-1,101 997-1,102 950-1,053 994-1,055 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,100 1,275-1,415 1,245-1,445 Sesame (Black) 80 1,750-2,280 1,425-2,225 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,400 541-0,578 536-0,574 Rapeseeds 90 660-713 665-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,200 1,860 1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 614 618 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 640 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 640 640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 650 650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 990-0,995 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed