1. Groundnut oil prices increased smartly due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 960-1,101 997-1,102 950-1,053 994-1,055
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,230 1,200 1,885 1,835
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 615 618 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 637 640 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 645 640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 655 650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Palm olein 985-0,990 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,000-23,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 950-1,101 4,000 994-1,102
Gondal 4,000 923-1,067 4,500 909-1,065
Jasdan 1,500 914-1,045 1,000 950-1,054
Jamnagar 2,500 937-1,059 2,000 932-1,027
Junagadh 4,000 939-1,065 4,000 900-1,052
Keshod 1,000 880-1,000 1,000 865-1,009
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 960-1,101 997-1,102 950-1,053 994-1,055
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,100 1,275-1,415 1,245-1,445
Sesame (Black) 80 1,750-2,280 1,425-2,225
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,400 541-0,578 536-0,574
Rapeseeds 90 660-713 665-715
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,200 1,860 1,835
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 614 618 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 640 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 640 640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 650 650 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Palm oil 990-0,995 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
