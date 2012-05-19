* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 955-1,131 3,500 950-1,101 Gondal 4,500 940-1,055 4,000 923-1,067 Jasdan 1,000 938-1,033 1,500 914-1,045 Jamnagar 1,500 950-1,024 2,500 937-1,059 Junagadh 2,500 925-1,068 4,000 939-1,065 Keshod 1,000 900-1,009 1,000 880-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 960-1,131 960-1,101 955-1,040 950-1,053 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 400 1,250-1,410 1,275-1,415 Sesame (Black) 55 1,725-2,300 1,750-2,280 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,100 546-0,585 541-0,578 Rapeseeds 95 645-715 660-713 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,230 1,915 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 637 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 655 645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 665 655 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 980-0,985 985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed