* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 955-1,131 3,500 950-1,101
Gondal 4,500 940-1,055 4,000 923-1,067
Jasdan 1,000 938-1,033 1,500 914-1,045
Jamnagar 1,500 950-1,024 2,500 937-1,059
Junagadh 2,500 925-1,068 4,000 939-1,065
Keshod 1,000 900-1,009 1,000 880-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 960-1,131 960-1,101 955-1,040 950-1,053
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 400 1,250-1,410 1,275-1,415
Sesame (Black) 55 1,725-2,300 1,750-2,280
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,100 546-0,585 541-0,578
Rapeseeds 95 645-715 660-713
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,230 1,915 1,885
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 637 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 655 645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 665 655 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Palm oil 980-0,985 985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed