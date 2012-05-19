* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 960-1,131 960-1,101 955-1,040 950-1,053
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,230 1,900 1,885
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 617 615 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 639 637 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 655 645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 665 655 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Palm olein 980-0,985 985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed