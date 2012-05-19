* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 960-1,131 960-1,101 955-1,040 950-1,053 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,230 1,900 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 617 615 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 639 637 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 655 645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 665 655 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 980-0,985 985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed