* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,30,000-1,31,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 956-1,150 4,000 955-1,131 Gondal 6,000 925-1,063 4,500 940-1,055 Jasdan 500 940-1,010 1,000 938-1,033 Jamnagar 1,000 908-1,060 1,500 950-1,024 Junagadh 2,500 916-1,050 2,500 925-1,068 Keshod 1,000 906-1,017 1,000 900-1,009 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 961-1,150 960-1,131 956-1,035 955-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 800 1,235-1,409 1,250-1,410 Sesame (Black) 150 1,700-2,275 1,725-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,500 547-0,608 546-0,585 Rapeseeds 105 640-707 645-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,240 1,910 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 617 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 639 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 655 655 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 665 665 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 980-0,985 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed