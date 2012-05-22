* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,30,000-1,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 960-1,155 5,000 956-1,150 Gondal 4,500 937-1,090 6,000 925-1,063 Jasdan 500 921-1,019 500 940-1,010 Jamnagar 1,000 942-1,065 1,000 908-1,060 Junagadh 2,000 930-1,047 2,500 916-1,050 Keshod 1,000 915-1,014 1,000 906-1,017 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 965-1,155 961-1,150 960-1,060 956-1,035 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 950 1,250-1,430 1,235-1,409 Sesame (Black) 130 1,400-2,300 1,700-2,275 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,150 540-0,600 547-0,608 Rapeseeds 110 645-710 640-707 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,245 1,940 1,907 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,010 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 643 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 655 655 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 665 665 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,085-2,090 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin 2,095-2,100 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,115-2,120 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,120 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Palm oil 985-0,990 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed