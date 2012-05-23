* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 962-1,140 4,000 960-1,155 Gondal 5,000 950-1,071 4,500 937-1,090 Jasdan 500 924-1,003 500 921-1,019 Jamnagar 1,000 910-1,072 1,000 942-1,065 Junagadh 2,500 916-1,040 2,000 930-1,047 Keshod 1,000 900-1,021 1,000 915-1,014 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 965-1,140 965-1,155 962-1,055 960-1,060 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 975 1,240-1,420 1,250-1,430 Sesame (Black) 245 1,340-2,275 1,400-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,250 540-0,593 540-0,600 Rapeseeds 200 650-700 645-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,260 1,910 1,925 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 624 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 646 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 640 650 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 650 660 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Palm oil 985-0,990 985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed