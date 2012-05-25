* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,15,000-1,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 8,000 925-1,110 5,000 925-1,120 Gondal 6,500 912-1,085 5,000 940-1,080 Jasdan 500 926-1,034 500 923-1,022 Jamnagar 1,000 930-1,026 1,500 917-1,050 Junagadh 2,500 926-1,060 2,000 900-1,046 Keshod 1,000 890-1,036 1,000 887-1,014 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 951-1,110 950-1,120 925-1,010 925-1,030 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,240 1,230-1,415 1,225-1,390 Sesame (Black) 315 1,310-2,150 1,315-2,250 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 735 564-614 544-582 Rapeseeds 48 681-721 680-720 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,255 1,245 1,915 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 642 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 645 640 990-995 990-995 Castor oil BSS 655 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm oil 985-0,990 985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed