* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,15,000-1,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 8,000 925-1,110 5,000 925-1,120
Gondal 6,500 912-1,085 5,000 940-1,080
Jasdan 500 926-1,034 500 923-1,022
Jamnagar 1,000 930-1,026 1,500 917-1,050
Junagadh 2,500 926-1,060 2,000 900-1,046
Keshod 1,000 890-1,036 1,000 887-1,014
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 951-1,110 950-1,120 925-1,010 925-1,030
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,240 1,230-1,415 1,225-1,390
Sesame (Black) 315 1,310-2,150 1,315-2,250
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 735 564-614 544-582
Rapeseeds 48 681-721 680-720
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,255 1,245 1,915 1,905
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 642 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 645 640 990-995 990-995
Castor oil BSS 655 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Palm oil 985-0,990 985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed