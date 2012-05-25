*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
*Mustard oil eased further due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 951-1,110 950-1,120 925-1,010 925-1,030
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,905 1,905
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 624 620 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 646 642 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 640 640 990-0,995 990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 650 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,250-1,255
Palm olein 985-0,990 985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed