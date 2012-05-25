*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. *Mustard oil eased further due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 951-1,110 950-1,120 925-1,010 925-1,030 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,905 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 624 620 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 646 642 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 640 640 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 650 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,250-1,255 Palm olein 985-0,990 985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed