* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Palm olien moved up due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 95,000-96,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,500 925-1,115 8,000 925-1,110
Gondal 6,000 918-1,071 6,500 912-1,085
Jasdan 500 950-1,064 500 926-1,034
Jamnagar 1,500 933-1,037 1,000 930-1,026
Junagadh 3,000 912-1,098 2,500 926-1,060
Keshod 1,000 895-1,050 1,000 890-1,036
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 951-1,115 951-1,110 925-1,021 925-1,010
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,400 1,240-1,412 1,230-1,415
Sesame (Black) 415 1,315-2,130 1,310-2,150
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,020 559-0,611 564-0,614
Rapeseeds 30 635-685 681-721
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,245 1,880 1,905
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 624 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 646 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,250 1,940-1,950 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 645 640 990-0,995 990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 655 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 995-1,000 985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,040-2,045 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed