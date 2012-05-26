* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 95,000-96,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,500 925-1,115 8,000 925-1,110 Gondal 6,000 918-1,071 6,500 912-1,085 Jasdan 500 950-1,064 500 926-1,034 Jamnagar 1,500 933-1,037 1,000 930-1,026 Junagadh 3,000 912-1,098 2,500 926-1,060 Keshod 1,000 895-1,050 1,000 890-1,036 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 951-1,115 951-1,110 925-1,021 925-1,010 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,400 1,240-1,412 1,230-1,415 Sesame (Black) 415 1,315-2,130 1,310-2,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,020 559-0,611 564-0,614 Rapeseeds 30 635-685 681-721 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,245 1,880 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 624 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 646 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,250 1,940-1,950 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 645 640 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 655 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 995-1,000 985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,040-2,045 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed