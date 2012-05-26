* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to increased selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 951-1,115 951-1,110 925-1,021 925-1,010 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,245 1,870 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 624 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 649 646 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,250 1,930-1,940 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 645 640 990-995 990-995 Castor oil BSS 655 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 995-1,000 985-990 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed