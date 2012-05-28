* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 90,000-91,000 versus 95,000-96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 8,000 926-1,111 6,500 925-1,115 Gondal 7,500 923-1,088 6,000 918-1,071 Jasdan 500 945-1,049 500 950-1,064 Jamnagar 1,000 936-1,080 1,500 933-1,037 Junagadh 4,000 925-1,090 3,000 912-1,098 Keshod 1,000 880-1,045 1,000 895-1,050 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 952-1,111 951-1,115 926-1,015 925-1,021 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 3,000 1,260-1,406 1,240-1,412 Sesame (Black) 440 1,350-2,100 1,315-2,130 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,700 551-0,594 559-0,611 Rapeseeds 50 635-694 635-685 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,220 1,860 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 649 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 645 645 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 655 655 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed