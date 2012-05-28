* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 90,000-91,000 versus 95,000-96,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 8,000 926-1,111 6,500 925-1,115
Gondal 7,500 923-1,088 6,000 918-1,071
Jasdan 500 945-1,049 500 950-1,064
Jamnagar 1,000 936-1,080 1,500 933-1,037
Junagadh 4,000 925-1,090 3,000 912-1,098
Keshod 1,000 880-1,045 1,000 895-1,050
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 952-1,111 951-1,115 926-1,015 925-1,021
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 3,000 1,260-1,406 1,240-1,412
Sesame (Black) 440 1,350-2,100 1,315-2,130
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,700 551-0,594 559-0,611
Rapeseeds 50 635-694 635-685
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,210 1,220 1,860 1,870
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 649 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 645 645 990-0,995 990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 655 655 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed