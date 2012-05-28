1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 952-1,111 951-1,115 926-1,015 925-1,021
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,210 1,220 1,860 1,870
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 627 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 649 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 645 645 990-0,995 990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 655 655 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 90,000-91,000 versus 95,000-96,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 8,000 926-1,111 6,500 925-1,115
Gondal 7,500 923-1,088 6,000 918-1,071
Jasdan 500 945-1,049 500 950-1,064
Jamnagar 1,000 936-1,080 1,500 933-1,037
Junagadh 4,000 925-1,090 3,000 912-1,098
Keshod 1,000 880-1,045 1,000 895-1,050
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 952-1,111 951-1,115 926-1,015 925-1,021
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 3,000 1,260-1,406 1,240-1,412
Sesame (Black) 440 1,350-2,100 1,315-2,130
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,700 551-0,594 559-0,611
Rapeseeds 50 635-694 635-685
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,210 1,220 1,860 1,870
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 649 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 645 645 990-0,995 990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 655 655 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
