1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 952-1,111 951-1,115 926-1,015 925-1,021 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,220 1,860 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 649 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 645 645 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 655 655 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 90,000-91,000 versus 95,000-96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 8,000 926-1,111 6,500 925-1,115 Gondal 7,500 923-1,088 6,000 918-1,071 Jasdan 500 945-1,049 500 950-1,064 Jamnagar 1,000 936-1,080 1,500 933-1,037 Junagadh 4,000 925-1,090 3,000 912-1,098 Keshod 1,000 880-1,045 1,000 895-1,050 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 952-1,111 951-1,115 926-1,015 925-1,021 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 3,000 1,260-1,406 1,240-1,412 Sesame (Black) 440 1,350-2,100 1,315-2,130 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,700 551-0,594 559-0,611 Rapeseeds 50 635-694 635-685 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,220 1,860 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 649 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 645 645 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 655 655 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed