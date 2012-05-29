GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 55,000 versus 45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,500 928-1,105 8,000 926-1,111 Gondal 8,000 924-1,071 7,500 923-1,088 Jasdan 500 950-1,060 500 945-1,049 Jamnagar 1,000 910-1,077 1,000 936-1,080 Junagadh 5,000 940-1,065 4,000 925-1,090 Keshod 1,000 904-1,043 1,000 880-1,045 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 953-1,105 952-1,111 928-1,010 926-1,015 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,410 1,365-1,408 1,260-1,406 Sesame (Black) 330 1,340-2,080 1,350-2,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,500 543-0,595 551-0,594 Rapeseeds 25 680-705 635-694 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,210 1,850 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 647 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 645 645 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 655 655 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, June 08The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33300 ICS-104(24mm) 37200 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)