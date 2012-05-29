* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 55,000 versus 45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,500 928-1,105 8,000 926-1,111 Gondal 8,000 924-1,071 7,500 923-1,088 Jasdan 500 950-1,060 500 945-1,049 Jamnagar 1,000 910-1,077 1,000 936-1,080 Junagadh 5,000 940-1,065 4,000 925-1,090 Keshod 1,000 904-1,043 1,000 880-1,045 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 953-1,105 952-1,111 928-1,010 926-1,015 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,410 1,365-1,408 1,260-1,406 Sesame (Black) 330 1,340-2,080 1,350-2,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,500 543-0,595 551-0,594 Rapeseeds 25 680-705 635-694 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,210 1,850 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 647 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 645 645 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 655 655 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed