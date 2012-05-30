* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 8,000 930-1,105 6,500 928-1,105 Gondal 9,000 910-1,074 8,000 924-1,071 Jasdan 1,000 943-1,055 500 950-1,060 Jamnagar 2,000 915-1,062 1,000 910-1,077 Junagadh 4,000 933-1,078 5,000 940-1,065 Keshod 1,000 900-1,034 1,000 904-1,043 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 955-1,105 953-1,105 930-1,015 928-1,010 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 3,100 1,330-1,380 1,265-1,408 Sesame (Black) 560 1,335-2,070 1,340-2,080 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,300 556-0,600 543-0,595 Rapeseeds 20 650-760 680-705 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,185 1,810 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,910 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 657 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 645 640 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 655 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil label tin 2,005-2,010 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed