* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail
users.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 55,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 8,000 930-1,105 6,500 928-1,105
Gondal 9,000 910-1,074 8,000 924-1,071
Jasdan 1,000 943-1,055 500 950-1,060
Jamnagar 2,000 915-1,062 1,000 910-1,077
Junagadh 4,000 933-1,078 5,000 940-1,065
Keshod 1,000 900-1,034 1,000 904-1,043
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 955-1,105 953-1,105 930-1,015 928-1,010
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 3,100 1,330-1,380 1,265-1,408
Sesame (Black) 560 1,335-2,070 1,340-2,080
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,300 556-0,600 543-0,595
Rapeseeds 20 650-760 680-705
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,180 1,185 1,810 1,820
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,910 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 635 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 657 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 645 640 990-0,995 990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 655 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil label tin 2,005-2,010 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed