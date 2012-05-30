*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
*Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 955-1,105 953-1,105 930-1,015 928-1,010
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,195 1,185 1,830 1,820
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 635 635 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 657 657 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 640 640 990-0,995 990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 650 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm olein 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 23,000-23,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed