* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 8,000 930-1,105 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 9,000 910-1,074 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 1,000 943-1,055 Jamnagar 3,000 932-1,055 2,000 915-1,062 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 4,000 933-1,078 Keshod 2,500 931-1,049 1,000 900-1,034 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 955-1,105 000-0,000 930-1,015 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,330-1,380 Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,335-2,070 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 556-0,600 Rapeseeds --- ----000 650-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,195 1,830 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 657 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 640 640 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 650 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed