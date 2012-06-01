* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 8,000 930-1,105
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 9,000 910-1,074
Jasdan 000 ----0,000 1,000 943-1,055
Jamnagar 3,000 932-1,055 2,000 915-1,062
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 4,000 933-1,078
Keshod 2,500 931-1,049 1,000 900-1,034
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 955-1,105 000-0,000 930-1,015
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,330-1,380
Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,335-2,070
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 556-0,600
Rapeseeds --- ----000 650-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,195 1,195 1,830 1,830
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 635 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 657 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 640 640 990-0,995 990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 650 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed