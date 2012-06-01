*Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
*Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
*Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 000-0,000 955-1,105 000-0,000 930-1,015
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,195 1,195 1,830 1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 628 635 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 650 657 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 630 640 980-0,985 990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 640 650 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,145-1,150
Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 22,800-22,900 23,000-23,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed