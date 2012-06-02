* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,95,000-0,96,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,000 925-1,064 8,000 930-1,105 Gondal 9,500 908-1,060 9,000 910-1,074 Jasdan 1,000 920-1,019 1,000 943-1,055 Jamnagar 2,000 925-1,032 3,000 932-1,055 Junagadh 3,500 900-1,060 4,000 933-1,078 Keshod 1,500 905-1,014 2,500 931-1,049 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 960-1,064 955-1,105 925-1,000 930-1,015 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,120 1,300-1,350 1,330-1,380 Sesame (Black) 750 1,350-1,950 1,335-2,070 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,700 541-0,583 556-0,600 Rapeseeds 35 645-765 650-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,185 1,195 1,815 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,910 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 650 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 625 630 970-0,975 980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 635 640 990-0,995 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,005-2,010 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 990-0,995 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed