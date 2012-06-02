* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,95,000-0,96,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 13,000 925-1,064 8,000 930-1,105
Gondal 9,500 908-1,060 9,000 910-1,074
Jasdan 1,000 920-1,019 1,000 943-1,055
Jamnagar 2,000 925-1,032 3,000 932-1,055
Junagadh 3,500 900-1,060 4,000 933-1,078
Keshod 1,500 905-1,014 2,500 931-1,049
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 960-1,064 955-1,105 925-1,000 930-1,015
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,120 1,300-1,350 1,330-1,380
Sesame (Black) 750 1,350-1,950 1,335-2,070
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,700 541-0,583 556-0,600
Rapeseeds 35 645-765 650-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,185 1,195 1,815 1,830
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,910 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 628 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 650 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 625 630 970-0,975 980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 635 640 990-0,995 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil label tin 2,005-2,010 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 990-0,995 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed